Filecoin (FIL) Price Up 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Filecoin has a market cap of $2.16 billion and $316.97 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for $5.71 or 0.00023884 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 377,599,710 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

