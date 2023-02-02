Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $278.58

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 278.58 ($3.44) and traded as low as GBX 278.15 ($3.44). Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values shares last traded at GBX 280.50 ($3.46), with a volume of 194,192 shares trading hands.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of £930.16 million and a P/E ratio of 597.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 278.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 268.49.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 5.45 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values’s previous dividend of $2.30. Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.17%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Company Profile

In other Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values news, insider Nigel Foster bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.29) per share, for a total transaction of £13,300 ($16,425.84). In other news, insider Alison McGregor acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 269 ($3.32) per share, for a total transaction of £26,900 ($33,222.18). Also, insider Nigel Foster acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.29) per share, with a total value of £13,300 ($16,425.84).

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

