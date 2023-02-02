Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Trading Down 0.8%

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) shares fell 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.21. 2,561 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 8,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Femasys from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Femasys from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a current ratio of 9.56.

Femasys ( NASDAQ:FEMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Femasys had a negative net margin of 886.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.96%. The company had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Femasys Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEMY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Femasys in the first quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Femasys during the second quarter worth $39,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Femasys during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Femasys during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Femasys in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, focuses on women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

