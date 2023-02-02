Fei USD (FEI) Price Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $424.67 million and $777,261.59 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One Fei USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00010151 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00047686 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00028940 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000209 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00018955 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00220270 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002763 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00153433 BTC.

About Fei USD

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99498817 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $544,847.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

