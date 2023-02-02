Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Receives $26.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.14.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen lowered Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. HC Wainwright lowered Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

Fate Therapeutics Trading Up 6.9 %

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $6.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $618.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average is $20.57. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $43.12.

Insider Transactions at Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $14.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.78% and a negative net margin of 425.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 10,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $57,205.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,125.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Mendlein purchased 88,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $499,232.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 246,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,608.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 10,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $57,205.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,125.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,708 shares of company stock valued at $396,710 over the last ninety days. 17.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

