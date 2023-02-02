Fantom Trading 40.6% Higher This Week (FTM)

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last week, Fantom has traded 40.6% higher against the dollar. One Fantom coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00002419 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $1.59 billion and approximately $506.62 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fantom’s launch date was June 16th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 3,175,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,773,327,864 coins. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation. The Reddit community for Fantom is https://reddit.com/r/fantomfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @fantomfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG-based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost.”

