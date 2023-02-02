Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $709.20

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $709.20 and last traded at $704.03, with a volume of 36099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $682.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.43.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $615.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $517.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56. The firm had revenue of $348.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.10 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 27.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.02, for a total value of $144,940.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,300.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.25, for a total transaction of $402,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,382.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.02, for a total value of $144,940.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,300.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,072 shares of company stock valued at $12,180,047 in the last three months. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FICO. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

