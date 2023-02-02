Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) EVP Thomas A. Bowers Sells 13,491 Shares

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total transaction of $8,780,617.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,292.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock traded up $7.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $690.32. 214,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $340.48 and a 12-month high of $710.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $615.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $517.77.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56. The business had revenue of $348.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.10 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.59% and a negative return on equity of 47.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $727.43.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

