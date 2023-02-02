Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 200,102 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,803,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,296,000 after purchasing an additional 24,869 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 200,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.96.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $113.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $468.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $117.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

