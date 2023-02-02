Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 82,778 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 210,754 shares.The stock last traded at $8.22 and had previously closed at $8.02.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on Exscientia from $40.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Exscientia Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average is $7.66. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 7.55.

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 million. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 18.43% and a negative net margin of 405.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exscientia plc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Exscientia by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,918,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,214,000 after purchasing an additional 39,359 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Exscientia by 33.7% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,811,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,079,000 after buying an additional 708,460 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Exscientia by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,639,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,457,000 after acquiring an additional 25,554 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Exscientia by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,427,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,720,000 after acquiring an additional 35,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Exscientia by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 853,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after buying an additional 82,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

