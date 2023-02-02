Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2023

Shares of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAIGet Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 82,778 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 210,754 shares.The stock last traded at $8.22 and had previously closed at $8.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on Exscientia from $40.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Exscientia Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average is $7.66. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 7.55.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 million. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 18.43% and a negative net margin of 405.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exscientia plc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exscientia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Exscientia by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,918,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,214,000 after purchasing an additional 39,359 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Exscientia by 33.7% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,811,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,079,000 after buying an additional 708,460 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Exscientia by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,639,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,457,000 after acquiring an additional 25,554 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Exscientia by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,427,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,720,000 after acquiring an additional 35,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Exscientia by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 853,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after buying an additional 82,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

About Exscientia

(Get Rating)

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.