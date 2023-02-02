Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 80 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,167,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,262,418,000 after acquiring an additional 187,304 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,195,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,725,000 after purchasing an additional 44,252 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,732,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000,000 after buying an additional 349,520 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,437,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,634,000 after acquiring an additional 52,458 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in CME Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,633,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,475,000 after purchasing an additional 23,261 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on CME Group from $207.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $175.54 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The company has a market cap of $63.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.42%.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.