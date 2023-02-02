Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 375 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 15.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 13.6% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 35,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 7.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 413,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,834,000 after purchasing an additional 27,957 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,290,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $31.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.19. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.63.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 103.66%.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 198,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,700,988.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.09.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

