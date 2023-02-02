Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,097 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 59.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $49,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE USB opened at $49.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.81. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $73.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Stories

