Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,434 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the third quarter worth $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of GSK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in GSK by 61.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. 13.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on GSK shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,800 ($22.23) to GBX 1,450 ($17.91) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.38) to GBX 1,535 ($18.96) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,583.57.

GSK Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE GSK opened at $35.49 on Thursday. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.18 and its 200 day moving average is $34.29.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. GSK had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 32.18%. Research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Company Profile



GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

