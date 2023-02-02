Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 32,322 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 286.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,322 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 68,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,256,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,103,000 after purchasing an additional 151,234 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $8,574,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 279,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 32.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 123,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 30,326 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

DFAI opened at $27.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.48. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $29.62.

