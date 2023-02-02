Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Price Target Cut to C$8.00

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.10% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Cormark reduced their target price on Exco Technologies from C$12.25 to C$9.75 in a report on Thursday.

Get Exco Technologies alerts:

Exco Technologies Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of XTC traded up C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,908. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.82. The company has a market cap of C$293.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52. Exco Technologies has a 1 year low of C$6.80 and a 1 year high of C$9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.72.

About Exco Technologies

Exco Technologies ( TSE:XTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$140.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$132.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Exco Technologies will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.