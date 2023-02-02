Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Price Target Cut to C$8.00

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.10% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Cormark reduced their target price on Exco Technologies from C$12.25 to C$9.75 in a report on Thursday.
Exco Technologies Stock Up 3.9 %
Shares of XTC traded up C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,908. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.82. The company has a market cap of C$293.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52. Exco Technologies has a 1 year low of C$6.80 and a 1 year high of C$9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.72.
About Exco Technologies
Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.
Featured Articles
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.