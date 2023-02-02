Exco Technologies Limited (XTC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on March 31st

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Shares of TSE:XTC opened at C$7.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$282.50 million and a P/E ratio of 13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.27. Exco Technologies has a 1 year low of C$6.80 and a 1 year high of C$9.88.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$140.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Exco Technologies will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cormark lowered their target price on Exco Technologies from C$12.50 to C$12.25 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

