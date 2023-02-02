Excel (EXCC) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Contrast

Excel (OTCMKTS:EXCC – Get Rating) is one of 197 public companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Excel to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
0.3% of Excel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Excel and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Excel
|N/A
|N/A
|-0.15
|Excel Competitors
|$1.42 billion
|$115.01 million
|1,128.22
Profitability
This table compares Excel and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Excel
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Excel Competitors
|-10.42%
|-35.73%
|-9.25%
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Excel and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Excel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Excel Competitors
|737
|3825
|5960
|100
|2.51
As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 16.44%. Given Excel’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Excel has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Summary
Excel peers beat Excel on 5 of the 8 factors compared.
About Excel
Excel Corp. engages is the merchant servicing business. The company provides an integrated suite of third-party merchant payment processing services and related proprietary software enabling products that deliver credit and debit card-based Internet payments processing solutions to small and mid-sized merchants on both wired and wireless mobile payment solutions. It also operates as a wholesale ISO generating individual merchant processing contract in exchange for future residual payment. Excel was founded by Ruben Azrak on November 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.
