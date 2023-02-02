Ethereum Classic Price Tops $22.71 on Major Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for about $22.71 or 0.00095163 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.16 billion and approximately $240.28 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,867.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000395 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.76 or 0.00422173 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.84 or 0.00749303 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00014088 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.93 or 0.00577910 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001036 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004217 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00183369 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00200576 BTC.
About Ethereum Classic
ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,233,121 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.