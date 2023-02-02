Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.65 billion-$3.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.18 billion. Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.87-$5.02 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $273.83.

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $279.07. 683,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,406. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $186.47 and a 1-year high of $324.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $249.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.69. The stock has a market cap of $99.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.07%.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at $33,955,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,226,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 333,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,902,000 after purchasing an additional 12,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.5% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

