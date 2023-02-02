Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Issues Earnings Results

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.01 EPS.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $272.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $97.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.69. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $186.47 and a 52 week high of $324.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.83.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $634,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $536,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 10.4% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.