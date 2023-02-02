Essentra (LON:ESNT) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $223.59

Shares of Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 223.59 ($2.76) and traded as low as GBX 212.50 ($2.62). Essentra shares last traded at GBX 216 ($2.67), with a volume of 326,487 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Essentra from GBX 275 ($3.40) to GBX 295 ($3.64) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Essentra Stock Up 6.1 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £701.16 million and a P/E ratio of 7,919.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 230.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 223.56.
Essentra Increases Dividend
Essentra Company Profile
Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.
