Essentra (LON:ESNT) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $223.59

Shares of Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 223.59 ($2.76) and traded as low as GBX 212.50 ($2.62). Essentra shares last traded at GBX 216 ($2.67), with a volume of 326,487 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Essentra from GBX 275 ($3.40) to GBX 295 ($3.64) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of £701.16 million and a P/E ratio of 7,919.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 230.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 223.56.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 29.80 ($0.37) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This is an increase from Essentra’s previous dividend of $2.30. This represents a dividend yield of 13.61%. Essentra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

