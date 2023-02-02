Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Oshkosh Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Oshkosh in a report issued on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky anticipates that the company will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oshkosh’s current full-year earnings is $6.46 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s FY2024 earnings at $8.51 EPS.
Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.13). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Oshkosh Price Performance
OSK stock opened at $104.23 on Thursday. Oshkosh has a one year low of $69.30 and a one year high of $117.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional bought a new position in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 137.2% during the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 89.6% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Oshkosh Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.16%.
Oshkosh Company Profile
Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.
