Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Position Increased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Equinix were worth $22,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 190.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 65.4% during the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $738.13 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $776.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $687.72 and its 200-day moving average is $646.17. The company has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a PE ratio of 96.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total value of $32,934.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,709,532.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total value of $32,934.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,709,532.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total transaction of $1,749,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,088,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,747 shares of company stock worth $11,803,531. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $757.33.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.