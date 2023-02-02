EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.33 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for EPAM Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.36. The consensus estimate for EPAM Systems’ current full-year earnings is $9.32 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.40 EPS.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.63. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion.

EPAM Systems Trading Up 6.0 %

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $414.00 to $399.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.20.

NYSE EPAM opened at $352.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $496.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $339.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.13. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPAM Systems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,701,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

