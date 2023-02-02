EOS (EOS) Trading 2.7% Higher Over Last Week

EOS (EOS) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for $1.11 or 0.00004635 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EOS has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $1.20 billion and approximately $162.96 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015446 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00008936 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004077 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000778 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001364 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,081,582,185 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,587,304 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.