Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Major Shareholder Buys $16,520.00 in Stock

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) major shareholder James G. Wolf bought 11,800 shares of Enzo Biochem stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $16,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,090,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,726,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Enzo Biochem Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of Enzo Biochem stock opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05. The company has a market cap of $66.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $3.51.
Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.28 million during the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 35.59% and a negative net margin of 26.89%.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Enzo Biochem in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About Enzo Biochem
Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.
