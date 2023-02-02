Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Major Shareholder Buys $16,520.00 in Stock

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) major shareholder James G. Wolf bought 11,800 shares of Enzo Biochem stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $16,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,090,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,726,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Enzo Biochem Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Enzo Biochem stock opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05. The company has a market cap of $66.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $3.51.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.28 million during the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 35.59% and a negative net margin of 26.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enzo Biochem

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 559,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 62,695 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Enzo Biochem in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

