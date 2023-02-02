Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Announces Earnings Results

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,069,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,030,160. The stock has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.11. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.30.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,652.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 21,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,225 shares in the company, valued at $55,111,310. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 39,800 shares of company stock worth $955,819. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Cadence Bank purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $211,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

