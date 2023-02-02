Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Hits New 1-Year High at $54.43

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.43 and last traded at $54.43, with a volume of 65308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on EFSC. DA Davidson upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 35.36%. The firm had revenue of $173.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.42 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Financial Services

In other news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 24,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $1,279,159.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,196,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,890 shares of company stock valued at $4,837,536. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Financial Services

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFSC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 48.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

