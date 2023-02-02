Enigma Hits 1-Day Volume of $95,458.00 (ENG)

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Enigma token can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. Enigma has a market capitalization of $73,193.45 and approximately $95,458.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Enigma alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.23 or 0.00409551 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,754.72 or 0.28747462 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.11 or 0.00532457 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma’s launch date was September 11th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 tokens. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is https://reddit.com/r/enigmaproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Enigma Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.