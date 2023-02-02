Energi (NRG) Price Hits $0.24

Energi (NRG) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Energi has a total market capitalization of $14.41 million and approximately $177,642.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000984 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Energi has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00092310 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00061913 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00010598 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00025371 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 61,230,622 coins and its circulating supply is 60,833,613 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.