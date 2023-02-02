Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Enerflex’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

EFX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Enerflex from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Enerflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, National Bankshares cut Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerflex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.94.

Enerflex Stock Down 3.0 %

Enerflex stock opened at C$9.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.74. Enerflex has a one year low of C$4.99 and a one year high of C$10.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.38.

Insider Transactions at Enerflex

Enerflex ( TSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$392.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$375.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enerflex will post 1.3469232 EPS for the current year.

In other Enerflex news, Director Kevin Jerome Reinhart acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.78 per share, with a total value of C$77,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$398,725.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

