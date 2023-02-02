Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $169.20

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $169.20 and last traded at $167.81, with a volume of 27627 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $166.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WIRE. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Encore Wire to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.45 and its 200-day moving average is $134.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is 0.23%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIRE. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Encore Wire by 0.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Encore Wire by 3.6% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Encore Wire by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,412 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Encore Wire by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Encore Wire by 1.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

