ELIS Price Down 34.8% Over Last Week (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. ELIS has a market cap of $47.13 million and $4,046.67 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000994 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded 34.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010008 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00048176 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00029206 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00019306 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004194 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00220759 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002760 BTC.

ELIS Profile

XLS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.26114884 USD and is down -0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $5,137.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

