Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.89 EPS

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $142.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $1,286,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,253,189.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $1,286,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,253,189.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $105,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,477.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,600 shares of company stock worth $4,148,786. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EA. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,082 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,725 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on EA. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.26.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.