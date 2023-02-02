Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.89 EPS

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89), RTT News reports. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Electronic Arts stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.74. 2,174,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,480,035. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $142.79. The firm has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

EA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.26.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $105,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,477.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $197,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,285.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $105,464.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,477.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,600 shares of company stock worth $4,148,786 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 410 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

