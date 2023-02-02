Electronic Arts Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the game software company on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

Electronic Arts has a payout ratio of 9.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Electronic Arts to earn $5.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.9%.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA opened at $116.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.10. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $142.79.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,355,346. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $129,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,378.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,355,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,148,786 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 471.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,064 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $73,131,000 after buying an additional 476,864 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,477,597 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $170,973,000 after buying an additional 215,899 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,283,292 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $162,347,000 after buying an additional 192,402 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after buying an additional 149,746 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 6,747.0% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 123,451 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $15,618,000 after purchasing an additional 121,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.68.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading

