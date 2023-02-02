Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,557 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 369,027 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $44,892,000 after buying an additional 145,278 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,436 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth about $407,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA opened at $116.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.10. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.68.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,355,346. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $98,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,496.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,355,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,148,786. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

