Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the game software company on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

Electronic Arts has a payout ratio of 9.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Electronic Arts to earn $5.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.9%.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $117.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $142.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EA. Barclays decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.26.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $1,286,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,253,189.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $1,286,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,253,189.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $129,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,378.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,148,786. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 133.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 410 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also

