Electroneum Reaches Market Cap of $49.53 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $49.53 million and $111,586.48 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004188 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000993 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00012605 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,938,570,518 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars.

