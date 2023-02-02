Efforce 24 Hour Volume Tops $398,684.81 (WOZX)

Efforce (WOZX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One Efforce token can now be bought for approximately $0.0663 or 0.00000278 BTC on exchanges. Efforce has a total market capitalization of $34.95 million and $398,684.81 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Efforce has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Efforce Profile

Efforce’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Efforce is www.efforce.io. Efforce’s official message board is efforce.medium.com.

Efforce Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe.Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efforce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efforce should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Efforce using one of the exchanges listed above.

