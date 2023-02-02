Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Edwards Lifesciences updated its Q1 guidance to $0.58-$0.64 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.45-$2.60 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW opened at $81.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.36. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $131.10. The company has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $1,473,731.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,667,724.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $296,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,817.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $1,473,731.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,667,724.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,800 shares of company stock valued at $6,933,324 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $4,252,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 28.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 49,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 30.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 76,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after buying an additional 17,751 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $942,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.55.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.