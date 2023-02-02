Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTXGet Rating) traded down 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.40 and last traded at $10.51. 78,018 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 147,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 222.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 195,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 134,475 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 451,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 148,400 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

