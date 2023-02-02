Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 4,183.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 10,876 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 5.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 21.1% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 7.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 36.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETN. Oppenheimer cut shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.92.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

Eaton Stock Performance

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $163.49. 736,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,966. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.79 and its 200 day moving average is $150.16. The stock has a market cap of $65.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $167.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also

