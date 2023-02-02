Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 171,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,836,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in Eaton by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,372,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in Eaton by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 31,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $163.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.16. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $167.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Insider Activity

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.92.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

