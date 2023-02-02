East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

East West Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 14.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. East West Bancorp has a payout ratio of 17.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect East West Bancorp to earn $9.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

EWBC opened at $79.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.43. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $93.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.69 and its 200 day moving average is $70.03.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.24 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $362,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,867.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $362,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,867.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $437,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

