Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,602 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,602 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Casella Waste Systems worth $21,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.9% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 4,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 25.3% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CWST shares. StockNews.com raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group raised Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Insider Transactions at Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $106,429.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,767.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO John W. Casella sold 19,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $1,582,979.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,337.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $106,429.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,767.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,737 shares of company stock valued at $5,738,675 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $80.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.60. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $92.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93.

About Casella Waste Systems

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

Further Reading

