Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 536,438 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 175,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 536,438 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $9,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 746.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 23,820 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,882 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 11,616 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,191 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares in the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMSI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

Merit Medical Systems Profile

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $71.92 on Thursday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.46 and a 1 year high of $76.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99.

(Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.