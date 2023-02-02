Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 16,224 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 213,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,224 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $13,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ONTO. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 100.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 19.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 390.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Stock Up 6.1 %

NYSE ONTO opened at $83.41 on Thursday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.02 and a 52 week high of $97.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Onto Innovation

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ONTO. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Onto Innovation to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Onto Innovation to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

