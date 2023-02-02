Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 16,224 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 213,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,224 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $13,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ONTO. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 100.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 19.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 390.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.
Onto Innovation Stock Up 6.1 %
NYSE ONTO opened at $83.41 on Thursday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.02 and a 52 week high of $97.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.71.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Onto Innovation
Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Onto Innovation (ONTO)
- T-Mobile Delivers Where it Matters Most to Investors
- Exxon Mobil Could Gush To New Highs Very Soon
- Costco Continues to be the Right Stock for the Right Time
- Peloton May Reward Traders, Requires Long-Term Discipline
- Bed Bath & Beyond Is Circling the Drain
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.