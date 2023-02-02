Eagle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Innospec worth $18,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Innospec by 1,269.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after buying an additional 45,085 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 205,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,719,000 after purchasing an additional 13,897 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 41,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innospec in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Innospec stock opened at $114.30 on Thursday. Innospec Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.13 and a 52 week high of $115.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.34. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.35 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

In other news, SVP David B. Jones bought 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.99 per share, with a total value of $81,208.48. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $165,224.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

